Volusia County employee critically hurt after co-worker hits power line with excavator, officials say

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The Brief A Volusia County Public Works employee suffered a critical electric shock after accidentally touching an excavator that had come into contact with live power lines, officials said. It happened Wednesday morning while crews were conducting routine maintenance in the Majestic Oaks neighborhood. Officials said another employee who was operating the excavator mistakenly came into contact with the power lines, which sparked a fire. The other employee is believed to have rushed over to get a fire extinguisher, but touched the machine, which was electrically charged.



A Volusia County employee was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday after he touched an excavator that had mistakenly come into contact with a power line and was subsequently shocked, according to the City of Edgewater.

The backstory:

Employees with the Volusia County Public Works Department were performing routine maintenance near the canal system within the Majestic Oaks neighborhood in Edgewater on Wednesday morning, the City of Edgewater said in a news release issued on Thursday morning.

According to the city, the operator of a large wheeled excavator accidently came into contact with an energized power line, which sent an electric current through the machine and sparked a fire. The operator was safely able to get away.

A co-worker is believed to have attempted to grab a fire extinguisher from the excavator, but did not know that the equipment was energized from the power line. The City of Edgewater presumes that the co-worker was then shocked and seriously injured.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office's helicopter flew the man to Halifax Medical Center, where the man remains in critical condition, officials said.

FOX 35 has decided not to name the employees.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with (the man), his family, his co-workers, and the entire Volusia County Public Works team" said Charles Geiger, Edgewater Police Chief, in a statement.

"This appears to be a heartbreaking accident involving people who were simply doing their job and serving the public. We are hoping and praying for (the man's) recovery."