Volusia County distributing 100,000 masks: Here's where to get yours
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - To help residents stay safe during the pandemic, Volusia County Government is distributing another 100,000 face masks.
The giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, an initiative to reinforce practicing safety measures including hand-washing, wearing face coverings and social distancing.
Residents can pick up two masks per person at the following locations during regular operating hours:
- Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
- Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
- John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
- New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach
- Orange City Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
- Pierson Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson
- Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand
The face masks were provided by the State of Florida. To date, the county has distributed over 500,000 face masks within the community.