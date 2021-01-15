Volusia County distributing 100,000 masks: Here's where to get yours

article

To help residents stay safe during the pandemic, Volusia County Government is distributing another 100,000 face masks.

The giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, an initiative to reinforce practicing safety measures including hand-washing, wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Residents can pick up two masks per person at the following locations during regular operating hours:

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach

Orange City Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Pierson Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson

Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand

The face masks were provided by the State of Florida. To date, the county has distributed over 500,000 face masks within the community.