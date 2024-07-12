Volusia County designates 14 'cooling stations' residents can go to beat the heat

article

As summer progresses and temperatures stagnate in the 90s in Central Florida, some counties have designated cool spots for residents to escape the heat.

Volusia County officials are urging those without air conditioning to get out of the dangerous heat and find a cool place. The county recommends residents visit the 14 public libraries, which are free and open year-round.

These cooling stations will have bottled water available upon request, air conditioning, and access to computers and books.

Volusia County cooling stations

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach (Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary (Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand (Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona (Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., Edgewater (Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach (Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach (Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday)

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., Lake Helen (Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach (Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., Oak Hill (Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City (Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach (Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson (Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange (Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday)

County officials recommend stopping by the beach, mall, movie theater, or museum for those not interested in visiting the library. It is also recommended that residents schedule outdoor activities for the early morning hours or later in the evening when its cooler.