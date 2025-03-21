Volusia County deputies arrest 120 amid spring break crackdown

The Brief Volusia County law enforcement arrested 120 people during spring break, including 12 on felony charges. A recent shooting and reckless driving incidents have heightened safety concerns, leading to a heavy police presence. With warmer weather expected, authorities are preparing for larger crowds this weekend.



Law enforcement has made roughly 120 arrests on Volusia County beaches in the last week. With peak spring break crowds, deputies report 12 of the 120 arrests were for felonies. Twenty of the 120 arrested were juveniles, deputies said.

‘We have a zero-tolerance’

What we know:

Law enforcement has arrested about 120 people on Volusia County beaches over the past week, coinciding with peak spring break crowds. Of those arrested, 12 face felony charges, and 20 are juveniles. Deputies have been heavily patrolling the area, particularly in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, where recent incidents have raised safety concerns.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided details on the specific nature of all the felony charges or how many arrests were directly related to the spring break incidents. It is also unclear if law enforcement will increase patrols further as crowds are expected to grow over the weekend.

The backstory:

Spring break in Volusia County is known for drawing large crowds, sometimes leading to unruly behavior. Last Saturday, a shooting at an unsanctioned "Beach Day" party on Daytona Beach injured two 19-year-old men, sending spring breakers fleeing. Additionally, reckless driving incidents, such as a young driver speeding on the beach in his mother’s Tesla, have heightened safety concerns.

Big picture view:

While cooler weather led to lower turnout on Friday, law enforcement continues to maintain a strong presence. The crackdown aims to curb potential violence and disruptive behavior. Some visitors have welcomed the heightened police presence, saying it makes the area feel safer. Others were surprised by the sheer number of officers patrolling the beaches.

What they're saying:

Friday's cooler weather seems to have tempered the spring break crowds at New Smyrna Beach.

"[We] came here [and] thought everyone was going to be here," one mad said. "Heard about it all week, and it was just disappointing to be honest, but it’s alright. We move on."

"It’s a little chilly, but I guess for Florida it’s still nice," another man said.

"Downtown on Flagler there’s no one here," one woman said. "It’s very calm."

Mostly empty beaches are a welcome sight for law enforcement looking to cut down on any shenanigans.

"We’re just walking around and cop, after cop, after cop," one man said. "We’re like, 'Wow is something going on?'"

Deputies said on Monday, a young driver was reckless on the beach while behind the wheel of his mother’s Tesla.

"We have a zero-tolerance [policy]," a deputy is heard saying to the driver. "There is no warnings. There’s no breaks. Everybody’s taking a ride today. It doesn't matter what you're doing. If you break a law on this beach, you are going to jail."

"I think it’s great that they’re doing this," one man said. "It makes the whole place out here safer."

What's next:

With warmer weather expected this weekend, it is likely the crowds pick up too. Police are stationed in the Flagler Avenue parking lot with a mobile command center to keep order.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: