Volusia County $2 rideshare app to expand to more cities

VoRide, Volusia County's $2 rideshare service is expanding to two more cities in April.

Those who are looking for an affordable ride to get around in Deltona, Orange City, and DeBary will soon be able to catch a $2 ride.

Votran's network currently spans most of DeLand with popular destinations, which include AdventHealth locations, Walmart, Stetson University, and the Daytona State College locations in DeLand.

The county describes the app as an on-demand transportation service and trip-planning app.

Those who don't have a smartphone can call 386-210-9861 if they need a ride.

The cost is $2 per ride with 50% discounts for those aged 7-18, those aged 65 years or older, and those with disabilities.

The service hours for VoRide are Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can pay with a credit or debit card or cash. All vehicles are branded with the VoRide logo and colors.

The rideshare service will be available in April 2024 for riders in Deltona, Orange City, and DeBary.