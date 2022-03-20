Volusia Co. lifeguards rescue 60 people this weekend, dangerous conditions remain

As people enjoying Spring Break head to the beach, Volusia County Beach Safety has a warning of high rip current risks.

Spring Break crowds are filling Central Florida Beaches including Daytona Beach.

There was a high rip current risk in Volusia County this weekend and Beach Safety says it is expected to remain in place throughout the week. Volusia County Beach Safety advises those at the beach to swim near a lifeguard if they're going in the water.

"Looking out there it’s choppy. We got 2-4 foot surf and the rip currents are definitely pulling," said Capt. Laura Warner with Volusia County Beach Safety.

Capt. Warner says lifeguards rescued about 60 people in the rough conditions throughout the weekend.

"Those numbers are getting up there a little bit higher than what we usually have this time of year obviously we’re getting more visitors, so there will be more people on the beach, the water starting to warm up a little bit," said Capt. Warner.

With the rough conditions on the water, parents were watching their children even more carefully and were thankful for the lifeguards on duty.

"I don’t let them go too far," said one parent. "It definitely helps to have the lifeguard so they can keep an eye on if anything changes."

The big spring break crowds made it a busy weekend for the Volusia County Beach Safety staff.

"We’ve had large numbers on the beach. We had to close several times due to reaching capacity, which means lots of people are down here and we have our hands full," said Capt. Warner.

If you are caught in a rip current, the best thing to do is swim parallel to the shore.