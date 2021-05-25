Voluntary burn ban issued in Marion County due to dry conditions

article

A countywide burn ban has been issued for Marion County.

Officials say it's because of the lack of rain and the high risk for wildfires.

The voluntary ban affects all of Marion County.

The ban urges residents against all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks, sparklers, flares and other pyrotechnic devices.

Campfires may be permitted in designated recreational areas.

Officials say homeowners can reduce the risk of damage from wildfires by clearing debris and underbrush, as well as dry plants and vegetation that can fuel fires.

They also said it's important to ensure roofs and gutters are free of tree debris, which can also make fires spread.