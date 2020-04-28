Visit your favorite parts of Orlando 'virtually' with these Zoom backgrounds

article

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping most of us inside, Visit Orlando has released several Orlando-centric backgrounds for people to use on Zoom.

The backgrounds feature iconic rollercoasters, nature shots, and more, allowing users to "virtually" visit some of their favorite Orlando spots.

A full list of downloadable Zoom backgrounds can be found on the Visit Orlando website. They include the following shots:

Universal Orlando Resort (Photo by Visit Orlando)

Park Avenue (Photo by Visit Orlando)

Lake Eola (Photo by Visit Orlando)

Gatorland (Photo by Visit Orlando)

Fun Spot America (Photo by Visit Orlando)

