Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam orders 10-customer limit at restaurants, gyms

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus.

Northam also urged Virginians on Tuesday to comply with new federal guidelines not to gather in groups of more than 10 and for people older than 65 to self-quarantine.

The state also announced that there are now 67 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus, including the first known instance at a long-term care facility.

