Viral fight at Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs football game: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reviewing

article

While the Florida Gators lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 20-34, on Saturday down on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, there appears to have been another situation happening up in the stands.

A viral video posted to X shortly before 7 p.m. appears to show a fight between police officers and a pair of fans. The 15-second video appears to show one officer punching someone repeatedly as they're covering their face and lying on the aisle steps, as another officer appears to repeatedly punch another person further down the aisle multiple times.

"Why are you punching him?" someone can be heard screaming in the video, which was posted on X by @BarstoolTate. As of 11 p.m., the video had 5.9 million views.

FOX 35 cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office launches administrative reviews

In a statement posted Saturday night on X, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its Professional Standards Division was "aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game," and that it had opened reviews of the apparent incident.

"Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed," the agency said in a statement.

It is unclear what happened prior to the video clip that involved law enforcement. It is also unknown what happened ever, whether anyone was detained, arrested, or seriously hurt.

FOX 35 Orlando reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office late Saturday for additional information. FOX 35 also reached out to the University of Florida.