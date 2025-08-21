Violent carjacking spree in The Villages ends with arrest, deputies say

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested after a violent crime spree in The Villages, where deputies say he threatened residents, fired into a vehicle and attempted multiple carjackings. Christopher Alan Grant, 48, was taken into custody with a loaded handgun after several victims reported being assaulted and held at gunpoint. He faces numerous felony charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping and armed carjacking, and he is being held without bond.



Deputies arrested a convicted felon accused of threatening residents and firing a gun during a violent crime spree in The Villages, authorities said.

What we know:

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said Christopher Alan Grant, 48, was taken into custody Wednesday evening after multiple 911 calls reported an armed man attempting to enter vehicles at a Walgreens and at the Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Deputies said Grant fired a gun into an occupied vehicle, pointed the weapon at several victims and attempted to carjack people at both locations. Investigators said some victims were assaulted, threatened at gunpoint and forcibly moved against their will.

Grant was arrested without further incident and found with a loaded FN Herstal 9mm pistol, deputies said. Detectives later determined he was out of compliance with his required felony registration.

Grant faces multiple charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed carjacking, two counts of battery and one count each of shooting into an occupied vehicle, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a felon.

He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center without bond.