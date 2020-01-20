Vigil held for slain Celebration family

A community came together on Monday to remembered the family killed in their celebration home.

Anthony John Todt, 44, faces first-degree murder charges in the killings of his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, and their three kids: Alek, 13; Tyler, 11; and Zoe, 4. Investigators say he confessed to the killings.

A massive group of people gathered at Lakeside Park in Celebration for a vigil where they prayed for the family and lit candles. A local pastor said the kids lived just blocks from his home.

“It involved the whole community and all different age groups. It was especially difficult on the children," said Pastor Gregg Heinsch of Celebration Community Church, "and that’s the part that breaks your heart most of all. They lost their playmates in such a horrid unexpected shocking way.”

Todt remains in jail.