Vigil held for 20-year-old woman shot and killed in Orlando

The Brief Dozens gathered at Willie Mays Park to honor the life of 20-year-old Celebrity Green, who was killed Wednesday. Family members say Green was babysitting a young child on Ivey Lane when the fatal gunfire erupted. As the community remembers her "charismatic" spirit, investigators have yet to release information regarding a suspect.



A community is reeling, and a family is demanding answers after 20-year-old Celebrity Green was shot and killed earlier this week.

On Friday night, the somber atmosphere at Willie Mays Park was filled with candlelight and tears as loved ones gathered to remember a young woman who they say had her entire life ahead of her.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred Wednesday on Ivey Lane. According to her family, Green was doing what she did best — taking care of her loved ones. She was babysitting a young child when the gunfire broke out. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the family notes that a child was present in the room and witnessed the entire tragedy.

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"She was just the best person ever," said her mother, Shaunda Holley. "She was honest, loving, kind, and just so charismatic."

The vigil served as a space for the Orlando community to share memories and celebrate the "light" Green brought into the world, though the underlying tone remained one of shock and frustration.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Orlando investigators have not yet released any details regarding a potential suspect or a motive behind the gunfire.

What they're saying:

The pain of losing someone so young was the focal point of the evening's tributes.

"She was just a loving, sweet girl who could just brighten up anybody's days," said Shaunda Holley, mother.

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"When I found out, I was taking my son to school... they said Celebrity got shot, and I said, 'OMG, what happened?' Right there, I felt like I lost a child," said Devonte Stallings, cousin. "We don’t lose loved ones that young. Usually older—a grandma or auntie, someone who has lived their life. So for that to happen, it is just a shock."