Man bitten on foot by shark in New Smyrna Beach
article
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety says a man was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.
Officials say at around 3 p.m., a 23-year-old man was standing in chest-deep water when he was bitten on the foot by a shark.
The shark was not seen, according to beach safety.
Officials said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening, and he was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.
RELATED: New Smyrna Beach shark bite victim speaks to FOX 35