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Video shows suspected impaired driver striking child on bicycle in Titusville, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published July 29, 2026 10:33 PM EDT
Published July 29, 2026 10:33 PM EDT
Video shows suspected impaired driver striking child on bike
Video shows suspected impaired driver striking child on bike

Video shows suspected impaired driver striking child on bike

Surveillance video released by Titusville police shows the moment a child riding a bicycle was struck by a driver investigators say was impaired Tuesday night.

The Brief

    • Surveillance video shows a child on a bicycle being struck by a suspected impaired driver in Titusville.
    • The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
    • The driver, 52-year-old Eric Blythe, faces DUI-related charges, with additional charges possible.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Surveillance video released by Titusville police shows the moment a child riding a bicycle was struck by a driver investigators say was impaired Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on South Hopkins Avenue. 

What we know:

Video shows the child riding a bicycle before entering the roadway moments before being hit by a vehicle. The impact threw the child onto the vehicle's windshield.

The child was taken to a local children's hospital, where medical staff said the victim suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition. Police said the child was not wearing a bicycle helmet.

Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Eric Blythe. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

"Choosing to drive impaired is a decision that can change lives forever in a matter of seconds," said Interim Chief Tyler Wright. "No destination, celebration, or convenience is worth risking the life of
a child or anyone else on our roadways."

Blythe was jailed on a $15,500 bond. Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

What we don't know:

Investigators said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues but did not specify what those charges might be.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Titusville Police Department.

Brevard County NewsTitusvilleCrime and Public Safety