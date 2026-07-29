Video shows suspected impaired driver striking child on bicycle in Titusville, police say

The Brief Surveillance video shows a child on a bicycle being struck by a suspected impaired driver in Titusville. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver, 52-year-old Eric Blythe, faces DUI-related charges, with additional charges possible.



Surveillance video released by Titusville police shows the moment a child riding a bicycle was struck by a driver investigators say was impaired Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on South Hopkins Avenue.

What we know:

Video shows the child riding a bicycle before entering the roadway moments before being hit by a vehicle. The impact threw the child onto the vehicle's windshield.

The child was taken to a local children's hospital, where medical staff said the victim suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition. Police said the child was not wearing a bicycle helmet.

Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Eric Blythe. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

"Choosing to drive impaired is a decision that can change lives forever in a matter of seconds," said Interim Chief Tyler Wright. "No destination, celebration, or convenience is worth risking the life of

a child or anyone else on our roadways."

Blythe was jailed on a $15,500 bond. Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

What we don't know:

Investigators said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues but did not specify what those charges might be.