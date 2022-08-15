Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire

New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives.

The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub on Wilson Boulevard.

The video shows smoke pouring from the structure as a large group of people run from away from the blaze. Firefighters arrive and rush inside shortly before flames can be seen shooting out of the front of the restaurant.

Two people can be seen carrying a woman away from the burning building. They placed her on the ground under a tree near the end of the block where a firefighter arrived to help.

Investigators believe an Uber driver was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed into the restaurant leaving more than a dozen injured – including the driver, the passenger, several employees and customers. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says at least four remain hospitalized.

Dave Cahill, one of the restaurant’s managing partners, spoke with FOX 5 Saturday and said he is still trying to process what happened. "The people that were injured yesterday are regular customers, and they've been with us to celebrate so many happy occasions. Our mind right now is with them and their families," Cahill said.

The community has rallied around the restaurant and has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for repairs. The page raised over $66,000 as of Monday morning

The crash is still under investigation at this time.