Video shows Orange County deputy accidentally shoot man during call in Pine Hills

What we know:

A newly released body camera video shows an Orange County deputy accidentally shooting a man while responding to a call in Pine Hills last month.

Deputies were dispatched in August to a home on Sheringham Road after reports of a break-in attempt, but the suspects had already fled by the time law enforcement arrived.

The video captures the moment a deputy knocked on the door, and a gunshot went off, striking a man inside the home in the leg. The man was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the deputy’s name, nor have they explained why the firearm discharged. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating, but no timeline for the probe has been shared.

The backstory:

The sheriff’s office confirmed the deputy’s shot was accidental. After the incident, the deputy was relieved of law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative work. The shooting has raised questions about training and safety protocols within the department.

What they're saying:

"You shot me, man," the victim is heard saying on the footage. "No, bro, I saw you shot me."

The sheriff’s office acknowledged the mistake in a statement, saying the discharge was accidental and that the matter remains under review by FDLE.

