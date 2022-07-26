Video: Florida police save pelican trapped in fishing line, hook

St. Petersburg police officers rescued a pelican that got entangled in some fishing line and a hook in the waters in Tampa Bay.

Video posted to Facebook shows an officer with the department's Marine Patrol Unit pulling the distressed pelican out of the water near Skyway Bridge.

"Fishing hooks and lines can be a nightmare for curious seabirds," the police department wrote.

The officer is seen securing the pelican and taking it to shore where a marine biologist was able to cut the hook off the pelican and remove the fishing line. The officer recording the rescue said the pelican had the hook stuck in its face.

After removing the line and hook and making sure the pelican was ok, the officers set the bird free back into the water where it scurried way.

"The pelican is going to live another day!"