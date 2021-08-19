Video shows Disney World guests stranded after monorail loses power

A Disney World monorail filled with people had to be towed to the station after losing power on Wednesday, according to a guest.

Jeff Cap sent in video to FOX 35 News from inside the monorail after it got stuck on the tracks. According to the caption on his YouTube video, the monorail orange lost power around 1:15 p.m. exiting the Contemporary Resort on its way to Magic Kingdom.

A guest was seen waving his hand out of the window which was open on the monorail.

"Disney's Reedy Creek Fire Department was on scene and in charge within minutes," he said.

Cap says the towing team quickly arrived and were able to tow the monorail into the Magic Kingdom station after several minutes.

