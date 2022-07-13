Video: Man accused of threatening people with gun during 4th of July in New Smyrna Beach arrested

article

New body camera video released Wednesday shows the moment New Smyrna Beach police arrested a man who was reportedly threatening people with a gun while many were out celebrating on the Fourth of July.

Officers working in the area of Cooper Street and Flagler Avenue when they were flagged down by his victims shortly before 11:30 p.m, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.

When law enforcement tried to detain the suspect, authorities said he resisted and ran off.

In the body camera video, an officer appeared to be running amongst a crowd of people searching for the suspect. The man was later found a couple of blocks away, hiding behind a dumpster.

"Get on the ground. Put your hands behind your back," an officer could be heard saying, with a gun pointed at the suspect.

"Sir I don't have a gun on me. Can you please not hold a gun at my head," the suspect could be heard telling the officer.

Once the suspect was handcuffed, officers searched the surrounding area and found the gun the man reportedly tossed while running away from officers.

Victims identified the suspect as the man who threatened them with a gun and the man was taken into custody.