VIDEO: Large waves drench kids in Florida Keys as Elsa approaches

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving towards Florida on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the storm is expected to pass near the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning and then near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

A video from @islandvibecharterskw on Instagram shows two young children getting drenched by large waves whilst standing on White St Pier, in Key West, on Monday.

Elsa's landfall is expected on Wednesday morning in the Southern Big Bend region of Florida near Cedar Key. The tropical storm could be near 70 mph during that time.

"Wednesday at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning, winds at 70 mph. That is four mph shy of Category 1 status. So, we may have a hurricane on our hands," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as FOX 35 Storm Alert Days as the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa could be felt in Central Florida. Residents and visitors to Central Florida should know that heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible during this time.

Effects across the Peninsula will vary greatly though. For example, eastern areas like Brevard County and coastal Volusia County could not see much impact at all. However, much of Florida's west coast is under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the next two days. Other counties nearby are under a tropical storm watch or warning. For example, Lake County is under a tropical storm watch, while Sumter, Western Marion, and Alachua Counties are under a tropical storm warning. They could experience tropical storm force conditions.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in separate events in the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

