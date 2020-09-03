VIDEO: Florida man bitten by nurse shark that won't let go

A man was recently bitten by a nurse shark at a Florida beach that didn't want to let go of him.

It happened on Jensen Beach this past week. The man in the video seemed totally unbothered by the fact that a shark was latched to his arm and even smiled during the ordeal.

“I just wanted to play volleyball today, OK?” the man can be heard saying in one video.

Jeremy Porter of Orlando told FOX 35 News that the unnerving incident all started with a bet.

"His friend bet him $100 to grab him or to touch it. He grabbed the shark and it bit him or grabbed on," Porter said.

A crowd is seen gathering around the man as rescue officials work to get the shark to release its mouth.

"He's going to be all over Facebook. He's going to be famous," one person is heard saying.

When asked if the bite hurts, he says it doesn't, although he notes that every time he tries to remove the shark, it bites down harder.

Eventually, the shark let go and Porter says that the shark was released back into the ocean about 20 minutes later.

