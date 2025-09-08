VIDEO: 4 Florida gunmen open fire on home in broad daylight shooting

The Brief A Florida home’s doorbell camera recently caught a brazen daytime attack. The video shows four suspects pulling up to a house in Plantation and opening fire. No one was injured in the shooting, but the suspects are still at large. Detectives believe the suspects were involved in a separate shooting that occurred about 45 minutes later.



A Florida home’s doorbell camera recently caught a brazen daytime attack when four suspects pulled up to a house in Plantation and opened fire.

What we know:

The Plantation Police Department (PPD) reported a shooting just after noon on Aug. 27 at a home located at 4891 NW 1st Street in Plantation.

Officils say a newer model blue/grey Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe pulled up in front of the home, and four subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the home. This incident was captured on surveillance video, which can be seen below.

The suspect vehicle had a Florida tag attached, which police say had been reported stolen out of Miami Gardens.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Investigators say that the targeted occupants of the home, all from Miami Gardens, were uncooperative in the case.

Officials say that the suspects in the case fled the scene and are still currently at large. Detectives believe the suspects were involved in a separate shooting that occurred about 45 minutes later on Southbound Interstate 95 and NW 103rd Street in Miami-Dade. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is continuing to investigate this incident.

What we don't know:

Because the occupants of the home were uncooperative, officials say the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

What's next:

The case is currently still active and under investigation.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking the public to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) with any information.