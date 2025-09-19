VIDEO: Florida deputies rescue driver, passenger from submerged car

The Brief Last weekend, a car crash took place between two vehicles, causing one of them to run off the road and into a deep embankment in Florida. Deputies were able to locate the two injured people and pull them from the submerged car. Authorities are still working to locate the car that struck the victims and left the scene.



Two people were recently rescued from a submerged car in Florida, and deputies recorded the dramatic save on bodycam footage.

‘This is what warriors look like’

What we know:

Over the weekend, the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said two people were injured after their vehicle was struck by another car while traveling eastbound on Martin Highway. Deputies said the impact forced their vehicle off the road and into a deep, water-filled embankment where it became fully submerged with both occupants trapped inside.

The victims were able to call 911, but officials said the connection was lost before they could articulate an adequate location.

Deputies were directed to the general area of the crash, but the vehicle was not visible from the roadway along the long, dark stretch of the highway. One of the deputies rolled down his window and relied on the sound of a car horn coming from the deep embankment to guide them to the crash site.

Both deputies jumped into the water, broke into the submerged vehicle and pulled the victims to safety. See the video of the rescue below.

The two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash and working to locate the vehicle that struck the victims and left the scene.

Those who have any information should call the MCSO at (772) 220-7000.

What they're saying:

"In times of such crisis, we have warriors," the MCSO said. "Between our incredible dispatchers and our determined deputies, this became a clear case of our warriors working quickly and risking their own lives to save others."