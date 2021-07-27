VIDEO: Florida deputies help save girl looking to jump off overpass

A second rescue in one month in Flagler County after a girl threatened to jump off a busy overpass on I-95.

Now, the sheriff wants to make sure this does not happen again.

Video shows Flagler County deputies becoming heroes once again.

Deputy Rainey: "I want you to look at me, okay? And I want you to take this one breath at a time. One breath at a time."

Teen: "No!"

The Palm Coast Parkway overpass was shut down at I-95 on Monday afternoon as deputies say a girl was threatening to jump. Deputy First Class Rainey tries to calm her down.

Deputy Rainey: "I want you to sit right there and we can talk."

Teen: *screams*

Deputy Rainey: "Don't bite!"

Teen: "Ow!"

Deputy Rainey: "Hang on!"

One hour later, with help from Palm Coast firefighters, the young girl was safely rescued with a fire engine ladder. Deputies say she was Baker Acted and sent to Halifax Health for more evaluations.

This scene may look familiar. One month ago, Deputy Rainey helped a 17-year-old girl at this same overpass.

FOX 35 News has emailed the sheriff's office to find out if this was the same girl involved on Monday.

But deputies do say because of their experience in similar situations, they knew to form a female negotiation team to help her.

Deputies posted the video on Facebook along with a message from the sheriff as he urges intervention from state officials. He says in part: "I implore the Department of Children and Families to intervene quickly and get this juvenile the help she needs before it is too late."

