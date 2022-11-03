VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly.

Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida.

"It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first."

He says the only thing he could do was watch closely and call 911.

"We had a green light, and the next thing you know, a bunch of motorcycles started blowing through the red light. And we get caught in the middle of it."

They say they were forced to run the red light as hundreds of bikers surrounded them.

"Couldn’t really stop, they were running red lights and there were a couple of hundred behind us and if we were to stop, they were to hit us."

Seminole County deputies say they tried to stop the bikers, but there were too many of them. They said they decided to focus on keeping the other drivers safe instead.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic

"Even with those three police cars there, had they tried to do something, those three officers could have been killed," William Morrisey said. "These people are wearing masks, helmets, covering up their license plates.



Multiple agencies are now working together to crack down on dangerous bikers.

MORE NEWS: Tropical system could develop near Florida

A spokesperson with the Seminole Sheriff’s Office released this statement saying:



"We are aware of the incident that occurred on Sunday evening. Deputies encountered the group on Red Bug and Tuskawilla traveling west. The group consisted of numerous different vehicles, including motorcycles, dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, and other similar vehicles and some doing wheelies.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but they did not yield. Instead, the deputies slowed down other motorists that were not involved to keep them separated from the group for their safety. Then the group left the area. This is the first time we are aware of this type of incident occurring in Seminole County.

We are working with other jurisdictions and will continue to monitor. We ask the public should they encounter a group like this, to call 911 and not engage anyone in the group."