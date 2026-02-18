Orlando weather: Temperatures warming up to the 80s

After starting off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, we'll see another big warm-up this afternoon.

Temperatures will be well above average (mid-70s) as highs climb into the low and middle 80s inland and closer to the upper 70s along the coast.

We'll see plenty of sunshine under a mostly clear sky.

We'll remain calm and mostly clear overnight. Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible. Temperatures will be mild, falling into the middle and upper 50s for Thursday morning's lows.

Temperatures will only go up from here as we head into the rest of the work week and to the start of the weekend. Highs will soar into the mid 80s tomorrow ahead of Friday's high of 87° and Saturday's high of 88°, which will be near record levels and well above normal. For perspective, Orlando's average high for this time of year is right around 75°.

Looking ahead to Sunday, changes arrive as a fading cold front sweeps into the region. This is when our next round of much-need rain arrives with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Winds will also pick up, with speeds up to 20-25 mph for both Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be notably cooler Monday of next week thanks to the cold front.

Morning lows will fall back into the 40s with highs only in the 60s. Once we factor in the winds, feels-like temperatures could dip down into the 30s.

Tuesday morning's lows will be chilly too, falling into the 30s and 40s near sunrise.