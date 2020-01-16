Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Central Florida

Vice President Mike Pence is in Central Florida for a 2020 election campaign event.

The "Latinos for Trump" event is being attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, at, 4555 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

MOBILE USERS CAN WATCH THE SPEACH ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE:

MORE NEWS: Senators expected to be sworn in Thursday as Trump impeachment trial begins

Earlier, Pence made a stop in Tampa to host a "Keep America Great Rally."

Advertisement

Pence's Florida visit comes just a day after impeachment articles were signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and sent to the Senate. Florida representative Val Demings is serving as one of seven impeachment managers for the impeachment trial.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.