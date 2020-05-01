Veterinarian shares coronavirus symptoms to look for in pets

A California veterinarian says pets often display similar coronavirus symptoms as humans.

A pug in North Carolina reportedly became the first pet to test COVID-19 positive in the U.S.

RELATED: Coronavirus infects North Carolina pug, possibly first dog in US to contract novel virus: report

According to the pug's family, he was coughing, sneezing and had stopped eating.

There have been other reports of dogs testing positive for the virus, such as a German shepherd in Hong Kong. Two pet cats in New York also recently tested positive.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

California veterinarian, Dr. Evan Antin, said coughing, difficulty breathing and decreased appetite are signs to watch for in pets.

Advertisement

So far, pets are able to recover after contracting the virus.

“As far as we know, no animals had or... needed to be hospitalized. No fatal cases either,” Dr. Antin said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

If anyone in your household is sick with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following:

• When possible, have another family member care for your pet(s) until you are better

• Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, bedding or sharing food

•If you must care for a pet while sick, wear a mask and wash your hands before and after interacting with pets

Dr. Antin also said cats are more vulnerable to coronavirus than dogs.

He also recommends avoiding dog parks during the pandemic.

“To be on the safe side…that’s basically what the CDC is recommending. The truth is your dog could go to a dog park and act as what’s called a fomite, meaning they’re not getting the virus per se, but if they go interact with a dog that’s carrying or with another person [who is COVID-19 positive], they could bring that virus home to you based on form of contact,” Antin explained.

FOX News contributed to this report.