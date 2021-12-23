Veteran gets military honors thanks to organization that stepped in to help last-minute

Capt. Fred Dybdahl was laid to rest Thursday afternoon at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.

He got the stars and stripes military honor his family was hoping for, but it wasn't easy.

"With less than 24 hours' notice, they jumped into action and had a group of people willing to volunteer," said Christine Cruz, the veteran's daughter.

They are the Patriot Guard Riders of Florida. They flanked Dybdahl's casket holding American flags.

"My entire family is honored by the men and women who have come out to give honor to my dad," Cruz said.

At first, Cruz was upset that no one would come out to pay tribute to her father. He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1974 and earned the Bronze Star.

The family says he died from diabetes connected with his exposure to Agent Orange while on active duty.

"I found out yesterday after his funeral service that if you don't retire from the military or not KIA or a few other special circumstances, there's no gun salute."

According to information from the Pentagon, members of the military who have been honorably discharged, like Dybdahl, are entitled to military honors at their funeral. This includes an American flag on the casket and the playing of taps but does not mention a 21-gun salute. The Patriot Guard Riders couldn't perform that service, but say they were happy to step up at the last minute and be a part of the ceremony.

"Being there to honor the family on one of their hardest days is truly an honor for me to show military honors for the veteran who served their country," said Gary Snider, from the Patriot Guard Riders of Florida.

Any military family can request the patriot riders to honor their loved ones at their funeral.

