Vehicle spotted driving down stairs near front lobby of 'Wilderness Lodge' at Walt Disney World

Several guests at Walt Disney World's Wilderness Lodge have taken to social media after a vehicle drove down the stairs near the front lobby of the resort on Thursday.

Chris, a guest who just finished breakfast, posted two images of the vehicle.

One Twitter user said that the driver "decided to drive down the stairs at Wildnerness Lodge." However, we do not have confirmed what has exactly happened yet.

A video of the incident was even posted onto the Walt Disney World passholder page on Facebook, where thousands of shocked comments flooded in.

She told FOX 35 in a private message that "I am staying at the Grand Floridian. I was over at Wilderness Lodge for breakfast and came upon this scene."

She also confirmed that a tow truck had to come to move the vehicle.

Wildness Lodge is said to be a hotel inspired by American craftmanship and the wilderness. It is one of many Walt Disney World hotels to reopen with new and enhanced safety measures to keep guests and cast members safe from COVID-19.

