Minivan crashes into Celebration lake; 1 person killed, officials say

The Brief A person was found dead Tuesday after a vehicle submerged 20 to 30 feet deep in a lake in Osceola County. The Orlando Fire Department dive team recovered the body after an hour-long search, and the Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating.



A man was killed Tuesday after his minivan veered off the road, hit a curb, and drove into a lake in Celebration, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Celebration is a Disney-inspired master-planned community located southwest of Orlando, not far from the Walt Disney World Resort.

Vehicle was submerged 20 to 30 feet underwater

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:37 p.m. near Bloom Street and Front Street. Preliminary evidence shows the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica was backing out of a parking spot on Bloom Street before accelerating forward, striking a curb and a fence, and then entering the lake. The vehicle submerged 20 to 30 feet underwater.

Rescue crews, including the Orlando Fire Department’s dive team, searched for about an hour before recovering the adult male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Due to the depth of the water, both ground and aerial crews initially had difficulty locating the submerged vehicle.

A roadblock remains in place in both directions on Bloom Street as the scene is processed.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation.

