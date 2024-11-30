Vehicle fire prompts delays on Turnpike in Wildwood, deputies say

article

A vehicle fire on the Florida Turnpike has shut down all lanes of northbound traffic in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle fire is around mile marker 307 and 308 in Wildwood.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

