Vehicle fire blocks northbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County: FHP

A vehicle fire has blocked all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike at mile marker 204 in Osceola County, according to local officials.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the scene Monday afternoon. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes as delays are expected.

The Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic control and rerouting efforts.