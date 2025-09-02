Palm Bay neighbors call for safety changes after second hit-and-run crash in 2 months

The Brief A car was severely damaged in a hit-and-run in Palm Bay. This is the second dangerous driving incident – caught on camera - in the same community in less than two months FOX 35 has reported on. Neighbors are demanding change and safety improvements before someone gets hurt.



A hit-and-run crash in southeast Palm Bay has neighbors renewing calls for safety improvements on their streets after a parked car was severely damaged overnight Sunday into Monday.

What we know:

Neighbors filed a police report with Palm Bay PD after a vehicle was severely damaged on Palatka Road SE. The incident happened overnight Sunday into Monday when security video captured a car slamming into and moving the vehicle parked in a driveway. Thankfully, no one was injured.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

It’s the second incident in less than two months in the same community off Painter Street SE. Homeowners are worried about blind curves, lack of lighting and speeding drivers.

Some have decided to put up reflectors on their own to try and catch drivers’ attention after the latest accident. They’re hoping the city can help make improvements in the area to prevent more incidents.

The backstory:

This is the second time since July FOX 35 has been in the area speaking with concerned residents about dangerous driving behavior in the area.

For years, residents have raised concerns about speeding drivers cutting through their streets to avoid traffic lights on nearby main roads. With limited enforcement, many fear it’s only a matter of time before a close call turns into a fatal crash. Longtime neighbors say they’ve witnessed repeated incidents where vehicles lose control, especially at corners and blind turns.

What they're saying:

Witnesses to Monday’s hit-and-run are worried the dangerous driving could continue and get worse if something isn't done.

"It’s nerve-wracking. Are we going to be the next ones waking up in the morning to have one of our cars totaled or, better yet, is somebody going to drive through our house one day?" asked Shannon Jellison, who’s been worried for years about dangerous driving.

"You shouldn’t be speeding down a small road, especially when it’s dark out. You really shouldn’t be doing that. It is unsafe," said Tim Staples, whose front yard and friend’s car was damaged in the latest hit-and-run.

What's next:

Tim filed a police report with Palm Bay police after the incident. He has a case number from investigators but so far hasn’t been informed of any arrests.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS