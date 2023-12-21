Vape shops busted in undercover operation leads Volusia Co. deputies to find vape shops violating law

Stream FOX 35 News

In Volusia County, an undercover operation led by sheriff’s deputies this month revealed a dozen stores that sell vape and tobacco products may have been violating the law and selling to people who may have been underage.

Deputies made this discovery by using an undercover under-21 "buyer," the agency said in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office said they notified the shops of their violations and also reported said shops to the State Attorney’s Office.

Deputies carried out this operation in 33 stores. These are the 12 that were found in violation:

1629 W. Granada Avenue, Ormond Beach (Texaco Gas Station)

1628 W. Granada Avenue, Ormond Beach (BP Gas Station)

1520 N. U.S. Hwy 1, Ormond Beach (Mobil Gas Station)

1622 N. U.S. Hwy 1, Ormond Beach (Exxon Gas Station)

1716 Oceanshore Blvd., Ormond Beach (Chevron Gas Station)

1224 Oceanshore Blvd., Ormond Beach (Blue Wave Smoke and Vape)

600 6th Street, Holly Hill (Old Crossroad Store)

121 Howland Blvd, Deltona (Deltona Tobacco and Vape)

1411 Howland Blvd, Deltona (Bottle Stop Liquors)

1199 E. Normandy Blvd, Deltona (Deltona Express Mart)

E. Voorhis Ave, DeLand (Super Save Discount)

1 S. Charles R Beall Blvd, DeBary (Shahan Food Max)

FOX 35 spoke to Certified Addiction Specialist Luis Delgado. He says the sale of these products to people under 21 is dangerous.

"When you’re allowing younger people to get a taste of what addiction is, demand of the brain that tells you to do something, there are consequences," Delgado said.

A Deltona vape shop employee, Christian Brown also expressed concern to FOX 35. His shop was not one to be found in violation.

Brown said, "I think of the underage children being affected by this because, of course, this is abuse to them."

In Florida, proof of ID is required by law to purchase tobacco or nicotine products. In 2021, the state raised the minimum age to buy from 18 to 21.

"We do have some stragglers that try to come in and say, ‘Oh, you know I’m 21, I just forgot my ID,’ You have to have a valid ID in hand when you walk in the store," Brown said.

Delgado has a message for the 12 shops found in violation.

He said, "Consider what you’re doing right now, how impactful it really is."

He goes on to say, "When you get frustrated with people stealing from you and you need security cameras, understand that a lot of people that are committing that kind of crime, starts by having some sort of an addiction."