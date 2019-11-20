Vandals damage windows as owner tries to restore historic DeLand hotel

article

Vandals are setting back much-needed renovations at the Putnam Hotel in DeLand.

The building has sat vacant for years but was once a luxurious hotel, becoming a staple of the downtown area.

The latest owner is working to restore the hotel, keeping its history alive. However, he says he has been dealing with vandals damaging the property.

Vandalism isn’t the only problem the building is up against. Back in 2018, it caught on fire.

