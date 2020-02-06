Vandal hits church, park and businesses in New Smyrna Beach

Police officers in New Smyrna Beach are investigating after several places across the city were vandalized in the past week.

The priest at Our Lady Star of the Sea off Atlantic Avenue said he was alerted by his staff on Monday about anti-religion messages sprayed on the side of one of the buildings.

Other unknown markings are crosses that were also spray-painted on the sidewalk and a door. He doesn’t believe it’s an attack on the church, but instead an annoyance.

“I don’t believe it’s an attack on the Catholic Church. I just think it was youngsters out on the prowl,” he said.

Police said the vandal also hit the Wells Fargo on SR-44, Divito Park, AK Food Store and another undisclosed location.

The food market was sprayed with an anti-police message on the side of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Smyrna Police Department.