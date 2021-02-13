Valentine's Day recipe: Chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies

Valentine's Day is this weekend and we have a sweet way of letting the special person in your life how much you care!

These chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies will definitely get someone's heart fluttering!

Ingredients:

1 Batch Classic Sugar Cookie Dough (see below) or 1 pkg Iberia Maria Cookies, or Vanilla Wafers

1/4 c. unsalted butter

1 jar marshmallow crème (7-ounce container)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 box confectioners' sugar

1 tbsp. milk

3 drop Food coloring

1 1/2 c. chocolate chips

1 1/2 tsp. Shortening

Classic Sugar Cookie Dough Recipe

3 c. flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 c. butter

1 1/2 c. sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method:

Prepare cookie dough:

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.

In another large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at low speed until blended. Increase speed to high; beat until light and fluffy, 5 minutes.

Reduce speed to low; beat in eggs and vanilla until mixed, then beat in flour mixture just until blended. Divide dough into 4 quarters; flatten each into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate overnight.

When you're ready to make the cookies, preheat oven to 350ºF.

On a lightly floured surface, using a floured rolling pin, roll 1 disk of dough until slightly thinner than 1/4-inch thick; keep remaining dough refrigerated.

Use 3-inch round cookie cutters or a glass to cut dough into as many cookies as possible; reserve trimmings.

Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on 2 ungreased large cookie sheets.

Bake until edges are golden, 12 to 15 minutes.

Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. Repeat with remaining dough and trimmings, one disk at a time.

Meanwhile, prepare marshmallow filling:

With an electric mixer, beat butter, marshmallow crème and vanilla in small bowl until well blended.

Gradually beat in sugar, then blend in 1 Tbsp. of the milk.

Tint the filling pink using red food coloring. Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. milk if necessary for desired consistency.

Spread about 1 Tbsp. filling between 2 cookies to make a sandwich, pressing the cookies gently together. Repeat with remaining cookies and filling.

Line cookie sheets with waxed paper.

Melt chocolate chips and shortening in a double-boiler over low heat, stirring often, until just melted and smooth.

Dip half of each sandwich cookie sandwich into the chocolate.

Place cookies on lined cookie sheets and refrigerate until chocolate is firm.

Store refrigerated in airtight containers, with waxed paper separating layers of cookies.