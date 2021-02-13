Expand / Collapse search

Valentine's Day recipe: Chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies

Food and Drink
Here's a sweet way to show someone how much you care this Valentine's Day!

These chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies will definitely get someone's heart fluttering!

Ingredients: 

  • 1 Batch Classic Sugar Cookie Dough (see below) or 1 pkg Iberia Maria Cookies, or Vanilla Wafers
  • 1/4 c. unsalted butter
  • 1 jar marshmallow crème (7-ounce container)
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 box confectioners' sugar
  • 1 tbsp. milk
  • 3 drop Food coloring
  • 1 1/2 c. chocolate chips
  • 1 1/2 tsp. Shortening

Classic Sugar Cookie Dough Recipe

  • 3 c. flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 c. butter
  • 1 1/2 c. sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method: 

  • Prepare cookie dough: 
  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. 
  • In another large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at low speed until blended. Increase speed to high; beat until light and fluffy, 5 minutes.  
  • Reduce speed to low; beat in eggs and vanilla until mixed, then beat in flour mixture just until blended. Divide dough into 4 quarters; flatten each into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate overnight.
  • When you're ready to make the cookies, preheat oven to 350ºF. 
  •  On a lightly floured surface, using a floured rolling pin, roll 1 disk of dough until slightly thinner than 1/4-inch thick; keep remaining dough refrigerated. 
  •  Use 3-inch round cookie cutters or a glass to cut dough into as many cookies as possible; reserve trimmings. 
  •  Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on 2 ungreased large cookie sheets.
  •  Bake until edges are golden, 12 to 15 minutes. 
  •  Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. Repeat with remaining dough and trimmings, one disk at a time.

Meanwhile, prepare marshmallow filling: 

  • With an electric mixer, beat butter, marshmallow crème and vanilla in small bowl until well blended. 
  •   Gradually beat in sugar, then blend in 1 Tbsp. of the milk. 
  •  Tint the filling pink using red food coloring. Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. milk if necessary for desired consistency.
  •   Spread about 1 Tbsp. filling between 2 cookies to make a sandwich, pressing the cookies gently together. Repeat with remaining cookies and filling.
  •  Line cookie sheets with waxed paper. 
  • Melt chocolate chips and shortening in a double-boiler over low heat, stirring often, until just melted and smooth.   
  •  Dip half of each sandwich cookie sandwich into the chocolate. 
  •  Place cookies on lined cookie sheets and refrigerate until chocolate is firm. 

Store refrigerated in airtight containers, with waxed paper separating layers of cookies.

 