Valentine's Day recipe: Chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Valentine's Day is this weekend and we have a sweet way of letting the special person in your life how much you care!
These chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies will definitely get someone's heart fluttering!
Ingredients:
- 1 Batch Classic Sugar Cookie Dough (see below) or 1 pkg Iberia Maria Cookies, or Vanilla Wafers
- 1/4 c. unsalted butter
- 1 jar marshmallow crème (7-ounce container)
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 box confectioners' sugar
- 1 tbsp. milk
- 3 drop Food coloring
- 1 1/2 c. chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 tsp. Shortening
Classic Sugar Cookie Dough Recipe
- 3 c. flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 c. butter
- 1 1/2 c. sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Method:
- Prepare cookie dough:
- In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.
- In another large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at low speed until blended. Increase speed to high; beat until light and fluffy, 5 minutes.
- Reduce speed to low; beat in eggs and vanilla until mixed, then beat in flour mixture just until blended. Divide dough into 4 quarters; flatten each into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate overnight.
- When you're ready to make the cookies, preheat oven to 350ºF.
- On a lightly floured surface, using a floured rolling pin, roll 1 disk of dough until slightly thinner than 1/4-inch thick; keep remaining dough refrigerated.
- Use 3-inch round cookie cutters or a glass to cut dough into as many cookies as possible; reserve trimmings.
- Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on 2 ungreased large cookie sheets.
- Bake until edges are golden, 12 to 15 minutes.
- Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. Repeat with remaining dough and trimmings, one disk at a time.
Meanwhile, prepare marshmallow filling:
- With an electric mixer, beat butter, marshmallow crème and vanilla in small bowl until well blended.
- Gradually beat in sugar, then blend in 1 Tbsp. of the milk.
- Tint the filling pink using red food coloring. Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. milk if necessary for desired consistency.
- Spread about 1 Tbsp. filling between 2 cookies to make a sandwich, pressing the cookies gently together. Repeat with remaining cookies and filling.
- Line cookie sheets with waxed paper.
- Melt chocolate chips and shortening in a double-boiler over low heat, stirring often, until just melted and smooth.
- Dip half of each sandwich cookie sandwich into the chocolate.
- Place cookies on lined cookie sheets and refrigerate until chocolate is firm.
Store refrigerated in airtight containers, with waxed paper separating layers of cookies.