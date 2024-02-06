Usher's 'Past Present Future' tour begins in DC this Summer

Usher is kicking off his "Past Present Future" tour this summer in Washington, D.C.

After the "Superstar" singer performs at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, he'll be gearing up to hit the road on a North American Tour.

Usher's 24-city trek will start at the Capital One Arena in D.C., then make stops in several major cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Texas, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Toronto, and Baltimore.

The Grammy-award-winning artist is also set to release his new album, his first in eight years, on Friday. It's titled "Coming Home," and features H.E.R., The Dream, Latto, 21 Savage and more.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Usher performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on September 25, 2023 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

"You ready for me?" Usher asked his fans via X Monday.

Tickets for the "Past Present Future" tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., and an exclusive fan presale opens Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

Check out the tour dates below: