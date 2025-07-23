Unlicensed, undocumented man ran stop sign, causing deadly crash: PCSO

The Brief A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday in Davenport after the driver of a Toyota truck ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, authorities said. The driver, 45-year-old Billado Mendez, is in the U.S. illegally and has no valid driver’s license, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Mendez was arrested on felony charges, and an ICE hold has been placed on him.



A woman was killed and two others were injured early Tuesday morning in a Polk County crash involving an unlicensed driver who is in the country illegally, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies say the collision occurred when a silver Toyota pickup truck, driven by 45-year-old Billado Mendez, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound white Ford F-250 work truck.

The impact caused the Toyota to flip onto its roof and the F-250 to spin and come to rest in a nearby yard.

A 34-year-old woman from Davenport, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was riding in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Groveland, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the F-250, a 45-year-old man from Haines City legally in the U.S. on a work visa, sustained minor injuries. Mendez refused medical treatment for abrasions.

According to investigators, Mendez initially claimed the deceased woman had been driving. However, evidence revealed that he was behind the wheel. Authorities also determined that Mendez is in the U.S. illegally from Mexico and has never had a valid driver’s license. His criminal history includes a prior DUI and a previous offense for driving without a license.

Mendez was arrested and charged with felony No Valid Driver’s License Involving Death and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement. Both charges were enhanced due to his immigration status. An ICE hold has been placed on him.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic incident that never should have happened," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Driving without a license endangers lives, and lying to investigators only makes matters worse."

The crash remains under investigation by the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit.