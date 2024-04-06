University of Florida student fatally stabs own mother, sheriff says

A 21-year-old pre-med student at the University of Florida is in custody after officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he fatally stabbed his own mother Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. in the Frostproof area where deputies said Emmanuel Espinoza drove to his mother's house and stabbed her to death. He later called 911 to confess, according to officials.

The victim, 46-year-old Elvia Espinoza, was a second grade teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof, deputies said.

Emmanuel Espinoza will face a first-degree charge upon booking, according to officials.

It is not clear what the motive was in the stabbing.