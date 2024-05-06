University of Alabama specialty license plate vouchers now on sale in Florida

article

Alabama fans living in Florida are one step closer to showing their Tide Pride with a new specialty license plate.

The University of Alabama National Alumni Association announced the addition of the new plate last week. Vouchers are on sale now before the plates potentially go into production.

"Big News, Bama Family! The University of Alabama - State of Florida license plate is officially on its way to becoming an official tag this year, thanks to YOU! A special shoutout to our Florida alumni chapters and the incredible Crimson Tide community in the Sunshine State," the alumni association wrote in a post on Facebook.

The specialty plate voucher can be purchased from the Escambia County Tax Collectors Office, regardless of what county you live in.

The Florida Department of Highway and Safety Motor Vehicles must collect at least 3,000 voucher sales before the plate goes into production. Once the plate goes into production, those who purchased a voucher are guaranteed a license plate.

The voucher pre-purchase period ends Oct. 15. That's the deadline when 3,000 vouchers must be sold. If 3,000 vouchers are not sold, anyone who purchased one will get a refund of $25, or can use the $25 towards their next service at their local tax collector or tag office.

"Once the initial 3,000 vouchers are sold, and the plate is placed into production, 3,000 tags must be renewed annually to remain in production and available to new customers year after year," according to TagItBama. "If the plate falls below 3,000 renewals in any given year, the plate will be placed in a probationary status for one year and then discontinued until Florida Legislative approval once again."

The voucher fee is the specialty license plate fee of $25, plus a processing fee of $5 and a service branch transaction fee of $3.

And yes, the Alabama license plates are customizable! That'll cost you an additional $15 per plate upon redeeming and purchasing your plate.

"Here's to Riding with the Tide across Florida!" the University of Alabama National Alumni Association wrote on Facebook. "Roll Tide Roll!"

Click here for more information, or to purchase your voucher.

There are currently 40 collegiate specialty license plates available for purchase in Florida, including the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of Miami and the University of South Florida, to name a few. Out-of-state schools include Auburn University and the University of Georgia.