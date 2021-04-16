Universal's Grad Bash, Gradventure events to return in spring 2022

article

Universal Orlando is postponing two popular events for students until next year.

The theme park will host Grad Bash and Gradventure in the spring of 2022.

Universal released the dates on Friday for next year's events.

The following dates are:

Grad Bash (for high-schoolers): April 1, 2, 8, 29, 30

Gradventure (for middle-schoolers): May 6, 13, 20

Both events happen across both Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

To learn more, visit www.UniversalOrlandoYouth.com.