Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed for weather, officials say

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay is temporarily closed on Tuesday due to weather, according to the water park's website.

The theme park is expected to reopen on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the website shows.

A cold front passed through Central Florida overnight, causing temperatures to fall into the upper 50s just before sunrise Tuesday.

Temperatures will eventually climb back into the upper 60s by afternoon.

A quiet and calm pattern settles in for the rest of this week.