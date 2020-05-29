Universal Orlando to reopen select hotels starting June 2, guests get early access to parks

article

Universal Orlando Resort announced that beginning June 2, six of their hotels will reopen for guests.

"The reopening of the hotels will be carefully managed and phased, and includes a wide range of new and enhanced best-practice health, safety and hygiene procedures," Universal wrote in a press release.

The hotels reopening on June 2 will be:

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

Guests staying in these hotels will also be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, prior to the public reopening on June 5.

The reopening of Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time.

"Guests who have booked reservations at these two hotels through Universal Orlando or Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations will be contacted to modify their reservation if it has been affected."

In order to keep guests and staff safe, Universal has enhanced their standards and protocols throughout their operations. These enhancements currently include:

Guests, team members and vendors are required to wear face coverings in public areas

Team members and vendors will be required to have temperature checks upon arrival. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to work.

Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival

Guest will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will require medical clearance in order to enter the hotel

Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings

Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas with an EPA-approved cleaner and disinfectant

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and table tops, among others

Food & Beverage outlet capacities limited based on latest recommendations and guidelines

Social distancing signs and reminders of social distancing requirements in high-traffic areas

Several contactless experiences for guests, including hotel texting-services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries

Universal Orlando announced that all three of their parks would be reopening to the public on June 5. You can find details about the parks reopening HERE.

Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando also announced the dates they would like to reopen. They are waiting on Governor Ron DeSantis' final approval to make it official.