Universal Orlando Resort launches first-ever nighttime event at Volcano Bay

For the first time ever, guests will be able to slide into an exclusive nighttime adventure at Universal Orlando Resort's Volcano Bay Nights.

The all-new, limited-capacity event allows guests to ride their favorite theme park water attractions, enjoy live entertainment, meet DreamWorks characters, indulge in complimentary island treats and more.

Volcano Bay Nights will only be available on select Saturday nights, which will begin as early as April.

What is Volcano Bay Nights?

What we know:

Through Volcano Bay Nights, guests can experience the water park under the stars while also enjoying lower wait times and exclusive access to some of the fan-favorite water rides and select attractions.

For those looking to take a break from the thrills, a live DJ is available at Waturi Beach, and games, such as hula-hoop and limbo, are offered under the park’s iconic 200-foot Krakatau volcano.

The park will also offer attendees a chance to meet some of the beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation films, such as Shrek and Fiona from "Shrek" or King Julien and Alex from "Madagascar."

Universal Volcano Bay Nights will be available on select Saturday nights, including April 12, April 26, May 3, May 10 and May 17. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Complimentary treats will also be available for guests to dine on as they relax on the sandy beaches, including Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta.

The park will offer more than 100 drink choices and refills throughout the event, with Coca-Cola beverages in a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.

In addition, specialty food and beverage items will be available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant and Social Club, Dancing Dragons Boat Bar, and Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona.

How much do tickets cost? Where can I get them?

By the numbers:

Volcano Bay Nights tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The tickets start at $99 plus tax per person, and parking is included for the event.

Guests can arrive as early as 4 p.m. to enjoy the park ahead of the exclusive event, which begins at 7 p.m.

(Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando passholders will receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid annual or seasonal pass and valid photo ID.

Guests looking to elevate their Volcano Bay Nights experience can purchase a private cabana for the event, which start at $249.99. Private cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event and are first come, first served.

Those who wish to purchase tickets to Volcano Bay Night can click here.

