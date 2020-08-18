Universal Orlando Resort launches date-based pricing for tickets

article

Universal Orlando Resort confirmed to FOX 35 on Tuesday that they have launched date-based pricing for tickets.

They said they hope that this will give guests more flexibility when planning a trip to the parks, allowing them to pick the best time to visit that suits their needs.

The Universal Orlando Resort website currently lists several different prices for the month of August alone. For example, one-day, two-park ticket costs $180 on Tuesday, August 18th. It goes up to $185 on Saturday, August 22nd. Yet on Monday, August 25th, it costs just $164. This ticket goes up to $194 during the holiday season.

In addition, the theme park company is currently offering a "Buy a Day" ticket that gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

For more information, visit Universal Orlando's website.