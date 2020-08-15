Universal Orlando to shut down 2 hotels this month

article

Universal Orlando announced that it would be shutting down two of its signature hotels — the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and the Aventura — on Aug. 21 due to a drop in tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Loews Hotels says it “decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions.”

The Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites will continue to operate.

“Guests with reservations at Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be accommodated at our other hotels," Universal said in a statement.

The Aventura Hotel opened in 2018. Sapphire Falls Resort has been open since 2016.

Central Florida theme parks, including Universal and Disney, have been operating at a smaller capacity because of the pandemic.

