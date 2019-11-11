Universal Orlando Resort announces opening date for newest hotel, rates start at $85 per night

article

On Monday, Universal Orlando Resort announced the opening date for their eighth hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.

They said that the new hotel will open on March 17, 2020, joining sister property Universal’s Endless Summer Resort, Surfside Inn and Suites, which opened in June 2019. Dockside Inn and Suites will feature 2,050 guest rooms, including standard rooms and spacious 2-bedroom suites that accommodate six people.

Universal Orlando Resort said that rates will start at just $85 per night. The rate includes exclusive benefits for hotel guests, such as complimentary transportation to and from the theme park.

The hotel is described by Universal as a "carefree escape that perfectly blends the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat."

For more information on Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites, visit the Universal Orlando Resort website.